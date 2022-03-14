Retrial underway for two Halifax special constables in 2016 jail-cell death

For the second time, Jeannette Rogers is listening to the testimony of the final moments of her son's life.

"It was awful, it was hard enough to go through the first trial. To have to go through it again, too much, it's just too much," says Jeannette.

Her son Corey Rogers was arrested for public intoxication outside the IWK Health Centre in 2016 following the birth of his son.

Testimony from the arresting officers outline Rogers' transportation to police headquarters where a spit-hood was placed over his head. He was not wearing handcuffs when he was placed in a cell, where he was later found unresponsive.

Autopsy results determined Rogers suffocated after vomiting while wearing the spit-hood.

"It's difficult, but I try to listen as closely as I can," says Jeannette.

At the trial in 2019, a jury found special constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner guilty of negligence causing death.

They were the booking officers on duty the night Rogers was brought into the police station.

Under appeal, a retrial was ordered after it was determined the judge erred in his instructions to the jury.

"I'd like to see a guilty verdict. That's the verdict that the jury came in with. I can't see how anybody watching those videos and hearing the testimony could find any other way," says Jeannette.

Crown attorney Chris Vanderhood is prosecuting the case.

Joel Pink is representing Cheryl Gardner, and Mark Bailey is representing Daniel Fraser.

Ten days have been set aside for the retrial.