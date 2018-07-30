

CTV Atlantic





Many Maritime communities are seeing lots of tourists this summer, and that includes at one of the iconic locations for visitor traffic. In fact, the Reversing Falls in Saint John is continuing to enjoy a reversal of fortune.

So-much-so, that businesses in the area want more “believers” to move in.

The Wortzmans are enjoying their first trip to the Maritimes and on Monday, the New Yorkers stopped at the Reversing Falls.

“I always just Google up things to do wherever I am, and it came up probably towards the top of the list,” said Stuart Wortzman. “I don't remember exactly where it was on the list, but it was definitely up there.”

They're not alone. Monday was another busy day in the falls area, on what should really be, a slow day.

“There's no cruise ships in, there are no tour busses, but we are packed full,” said restaurant worker Nicole Gray.

The parking lot is packed outside a building that a few years ago, was condemned to demolition.

It was saved thanks to an investor, who saw its potential.

“The potential to be unlocked here is huge,” says Yan Delvalle, a newcomer from Cuba who owns the other restaurant at the falls. He says this first tourist season has him convinced, there's lots of room for more.

“We need more businesses,” said Delvalle. “We need more happening at the Reversing Falls because that will draw in more customers, more visitors.”

It's busy at all the businesses around the Reversing Falls area, but veterans in the area say it could be even busier.

“Without a doubt, if somebody comes here with a good idea, there's enough traffic down here for everyone and that will draw more traffic,” said Terry Stevens, who runs a zip-line company. “So, it's fantastic if people consider the area has development potential.”

Debra Wortzman of New York says

“it's a beautiful spot.

“Right now, we're looking at seals and cormorants and different birds, right in the city, which is kind of cool,” she said.

If they are enjoying success, the businesses in this area have few to thank but themselves. They've done it largely without government support. They're just hoping that in the near future, they're going to see a few more neighbours to help build on the momentum.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.