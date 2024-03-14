ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Review board doesn't fault Halifax police procedures in handling of 2018 rape case

    Carrie Low is pictured during a break in her testimony at a Police Review Board hearing in Halifax on Monday, July 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Carrie Low is pictured during a break in her testimony at a Police Review Board hearing in Halifax on Monday, July 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    The Nova Scotia Police Review Board has concluded that problems with the conduct of Halifax officers in a 2018 sexual assault case aren't sufficient for it to recommend changes.

    Carrie Low had brought a complaint against Const. Bojan Novakovic and the Halifax police for their handling of her May 19, 2018, sexual assault by at least two men in a suburb of the city.

    Low had complained that her clothing wasn't promptly collected and analyzed for DNA and that police did not send anyone quickly to the scene of her assault to retrieve and secure evidence.

    Novakovic was docked eight hours pay for his delay in recording in a police database that Low's clothing hadn't been picked up and properly stored.

    The review board says that nothing in the conduct of the police warrants intervention.

    Meanwhile, the board says it will rule at a later date about whether Novakovic's sanction was sufficient.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News