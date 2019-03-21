

Gregory Despres might be moving out of New Brunswick to a psychiatric hospital in Ontario.

The man found not criminally responsible for killing Fred Fulton and Verna Decarie in Minto, N.B. in 2005 was earlier denied a transfer out of the Shepody Healing Centre, but Thursday the Criminal Code Review Board granted his request, pending approval by the attorney general.

Despres was convicted in the brutal murders of Fulton and Decarie but was found not criminally responsible after being diagnosed with schizophrenia and has anti-social behaviour.

Despres' psychiatrist said he has made zero progress in his time at the Shepody Healing Centre.

Mary Fulton, Fred Fulton's daughter-in-law, says Despres has not won the right to be transferred.

“If he was starting treatment and engaging, that would be different,” Fulton said. “But he hasn't for 14 years. Nothing has changed. And today in court he perfectly represented the fact that he is mentally ill.”

Despres arrived in court today wearing a blue T-shirt, his hair cut short with a moustache and a beard. He started off by saying he would be representing himself. During the hearing he interrupted the Crown when she said he had not participated in any treatment programs by saying: “I have, you are wrong.”

Four family members read victim impact statements in court today, tears streaming down their faces.

They say their biggest concern with a potential move by Despres is safety, even though the facility is considered maximum security.

“To us, our family, that's not good enough,” Mary Fulton said. “And you have 12 people who are victims who say that’s not good enough.”

The family also says it will make it more difficult for them to attend future hearings.

“Idon’t know if I’d go to Ontario right now,” Mary Fulton said. “I feel strongly about it, but it’s very painful for our family.”

For now, Despres will return to Shepody to wait to see if the transfer is approved.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.