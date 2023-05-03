Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampment

Halifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.

Police and protestors clashed after city staff began to remove temporary homeless shelters and tents at the old Memorial Library site and others across the city.

Halifax Regional Police officers used pepper spray and arrested several protesters who had gathered to try and halt the removal of the shelters and keep them in place.

Kent says the events that took place that day were traumatic for the entire city and the board agreed that an independent review was the right way forward.

"It unfolded in ways that was unexpected," said Kent, who said the board and council members were inundated with calls for an inquiry and to look into the city and police's response.

"The public in general were calling for it," said Kent. "Councillors were receiving calls for an independent review and we certainly were receiving it."

Kent says the board hired lawyer Mark Sandler with Toronto-based law firm Cooper, Sandler, Shime & Schwartzentruber LLP and HRM council approved $250,000 for the review work, which will begin in June.

The review will look at policies around police governance and the board's existing rules and policies and its mechanisms to ensure policing is delivered in a manner that's in line with community values, while examining police priorities and objectives as they relate to issues of evictions and dealings with those who may be homeless and living in public spaces.

Kent says all police and municipal staff are onboard with the review and will take part in the process if called upon.

"The intention is to create a picture of what was successful and what wasn't and what we can do better," said Kent.

The results of the review will be made public in May 2024, and a website will be launched shortly to allow for greater outreach and engagement during the review process.