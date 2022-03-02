'Revitalizing and restoring': Teaching the Mi'kmaw language to a new generation

An innovative program aims to preserve the Mi’kmaw language with accessible lessons for families to teach and learn together at home.

“The Motherese program is one that’s looking at revitalizing and restoring the Mi’kmaw language in our communities,” said Bob Golde, chief of the Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia.

The Mi'kmaw Motherese program started about 10 years ago, with help from linguists and educators.

“The importance of it is that our language is dying and we’re losing our language,” said Golde.

Program coordinator Heather Knockwood uses puppets to teach language lessons to children.

“It kind of caught on. So the kids get home, and they can play,” said Knockwood.

“They can talk to one of their puppets and practice the Mi’kmaw language.”

Delina Petit Pas with the Mi’kmaw Heritage Research and Restoration Association says the vision of the program is to breathe life into the Mi’kmaw language.

She says when the pandemic started, bringing the lessons to Facebook was a natural progression.

“Well my heavens, we have close to 3,000 people now, and it’s wonderful to see people interacting with each other,” said Petit Pas.

Chief Golde says many Mi’kmaw teachings have been handed down orally through generations. Now, they’re adapting to the times.

“We need to restore that language, that history through video, through social media, through various methods, so that way that information is captured and retained for future generations to come,” said Golde.

“Children are very open to the program because language defines who we are as people.”

Content from the program can be found on its Facebook page.