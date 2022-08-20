Richest harness race in Atlantic Canada to be decided Saturday night

The final contest for the coveted Gold Cup and Saucer kicks off just before midnight Saturday, which many recognize as the most important day in Atlantic Canadian harness racing.

Horses and drivers have been racing all week for a shot at just a handful of sought after Gold Cup and Saucer berths, as well as a chance at $100,000 in prizes.

It’s a Prince Edward Island tradition going back 60 years.

"It’s just one of those things that’s lived up to tradition," said Racing Manager Lee Drake. "It started in 1960 and year after year it’s a very competitive race, it attracts a lot of people throughout North America, and this year we’ve assembled one of the best fields in history."

Organizers are expecting near 20,000 people will pack into the racetrack, hundreds gathering early. They said it'll be standing room only, with people pressed up to the fence on every inch that's accessible to the public.

"The atmosphere is great and you can’t get any better than Charlottetown Driver Park when it comes to events like this," said Mike Richards, a fan who’s been to five Gold Cup and Saucers in the last 10 years.

Some of these fans have been coming to the races for decades.

"You look forward to it, and there’s nice crowds, you know a lot of people here and I know a lot of locals that you see every year and that’s good to catch up with them," said Darryl MacDonald, a fan for 40 years. "It’s beautiful atmosphere here."

The weather is perfect for it, it’s warm and sunny in Charlottetown, and organizers tell me that makes the horses really want to run.

The track record is 1:50.1, set about five-years-ago, and they’re hoping to beat it.

"We’re hopeful that with the right conditions tonight, and we certainly have the speed and the talent, that we can break it," said Drake.

The track is unique because it is both the race track and the practice track, with more than 200 horses using it to compete and exercise, it takes even more work to keep it in perfect racing condition.

Races start at 7: 00 p.m. Saturday, and culminates with the Gold Cup and Saucer late Saturday night.