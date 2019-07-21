

CTV Atlantic





Richibucto RCMP is investigating two separate motor vehicle collisions that took the lives or two men.

Police responded to a collision around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday on Route 116 in Upper Rexton, N.B.

After arriving, police learned a vehicle had left the road and rolled over.

A 25-year-old man from Bass River, N.S., and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than four hours later, RCMP received another call around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday about a vehicle that left the road and crashed into a concrete barrier.

When police arrived at the scene on Route 535 in Cocagne, N.B., they determined the driver, a 23-year-old man from Cocagne, died as a result of his injuries. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The investigation into both collisions is ongoing.