Rick Howe, beloved Nova Scotia broadcaster, has died

    Rick Howe, a beloved Nova Scotia radio host, has died, sources say.

    Howe retired in 2021 after a nearly 50-year career as a reporter and broadcaster.

    He was best-known for hosting “The Hotline" on CJCH as well as “The Rick Howe Show” on CityNews 95.7, formerly News 95.7.

    Howe was also an author, and recently released his book: “Eyewitness: Atlantic Canadians Experience History In Their Own Words.”

    During a November 2023 interview with CTV Morning Live to promote the book, he said he was doing "well" following "a health struggle."

    Howe was known for wearing colourful Hawaiian shirts and a trademark ball cap, and was married to another well-known local broadcaster, former CTV and CBC reporter Yvonne Colbert.

    Steve Murphy, fellow broadcaster and long-time friend, knew Howe since 1977.

    “Rick Howe was an original, outspoken and often controversial, but never unkind. He was firm in his beliefs and a strong advocate for truth and a voice for justice,” Murphy says.

    “And, personally, I owe him a great deal. He was one of my early teachers and mentors. I might not have had a career without his support and encouragement. His death is a great loss for broadcasting, but much more so for Yvonne, his sons and their families.”

    Howe was 69-years-old.

