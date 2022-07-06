Ride of Hope: 42 years and $850M later, Terry Fox’s brother carries on his legacy

It was like being on your favourite amusement park ride and never wanting to get off. That's how Terry Fox’s younger brother, Darrell Fox, describes travelling on Terry’s 1980 Marathon of Hope.

Forty-two years later, The Terry Fox Foundation has raised $850 million and counting for cancer research and has branched out into other fundraisers too — like the Ride of Hope — led by Darrell.

“I’m someone who has run over the years but I’m a little dated now and the body is not what it used to be,” said Darrell.

In an effort to remain active, Darrell says he started biking about 10 years ago — meeting fans of his brother along the way.

“I just thought there was an opportunity for riders to participate and give back and raise money for cancer research, and the Ride of Hope was born,” he said.

The 7th annual Ride of Hope is this Saturday, July 9. It’s a team or personal challenge, wherever you are comfortable with riding.

When Terry was 18-years-old, he lost his leg to cancer. After going through 18 months of treatment, Darrell says his brother couldn’t ignore the suffering he saw in cancer wards.

Terry decided to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research in the Marathon of Hope.

“He felt that cancer had given him a purpose,” said Darrell. “And that purpose was to give back and to raise as much money as possible for cancer research.”

In 1980, Terry ran all day, every day, for 143 days. On Sept. 1, after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres, Terry was forced to stop running outside of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Cancer had spread to his lungs. Terry died in June 1981.

Darrell says his brother would be proud of what his actions have accomplished.

“Not so much that he himself is remembered, but that his cause, The Marathon of Hope is continuing, that we are running stronger 42 years removed,” he said.

There are close to 10,000 schools that host Terry Fox events each year.

“That would mean everything to Terry. That we are continuing to raise more money, $1 at a time for cancer research,” said Darrell.

“Knowing that his dream has been handed off to future generations would ultimately make Terry very proud.”

If you would like to participate in this year’s Ride of Hope or learn more about the Terry Fox Foundation, you can visit the organization’s website.