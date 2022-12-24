Rise in retail thefts fueled by inflation: experts

A police officer patrolling NSLC is not something people normally see. However, an increase in retail thefts has left some businesses without a choice.

Beverly Ware, Media Relations Manager of NSLC, said the store noticed earlier in the year a significant increase of thefts, causing NSLC to implement a security program in June, while also having Halifax Regional Police patrol locations with particularly higher theft rates.

“There has been a shift in the type of theft we are seeing,” said Ware. “These were repeat offenders and prolific offenders. They were stealing multiple times a day and they would go to different stores around HRM to steal product.”

Ware claims Halifax is seeing a 120 per cent increase in thefts, with alcohol and groceries being prime targets.

Retail workers also say those stealing are becoming increasingly more aggressive.

“Incidents that lead to aggressive behaviour [including] violent behaviours and use of weapons that members report increases over 300 per cent even compared to pre-COVID days,” said Rui Rodrigues, executive advisor of loss prevention and risk management at the Retail Council of Canada.

Corporations like Walmart claim they are on the front lines of retail theft.

“Retail crime -– including theft and arson –- is sadly higher than it historically has been at Walmart Canada and across the entire retail industry. We also want to reduce theft as much as possible in order to keep our everyday low prices,” said Walmart, which reported a total revenue of $152.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, in a statement Friday.

The Retail Council of Canada said these thefts could leave customers on the hook.

“It’s a cost at some point they have to compensate somewhere else. Whether it’s increasing the price of goods or closing down locations if there areas where they are no longer profitable,” said Rodrigues.

Some experts blame thefts on inflation and the cost of living.

“It’s hurting everyone including merchants right across the country. The homeless issue, with people living in tents, money is a scarcity,” said Sue Uteck, executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association.

With thefts increasing in businesses across the board, the Spring Garden Area Business Association said this retail season will be make-or-break for a lot of stores, especially in the new year when federal loans that were given during COVID-19 are due.

In the meantime, businesses are taking additional steps in avoiding thefts by keeping more pricier items behind the counter.