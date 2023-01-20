Rising fuel, food prices continue to gouge Maritimers' pockets

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

A trip to the grocery store is creating anxiety for some shoppers as prices continue to rise.

“Oh my goodness, yes it is. Every time you come you can spend hundreds of dollars and you come out with a few bags,” said shopper Alisha McNeil.

According to Statistics Canada, consumers continue to pay more for fresh vegetables, dairy products, and meats.

That's despite grocery inflation dropping slightly from 11.4 per cent to 11 per cent last month.

Some economists say buying less or cheaper products is one way to bring prices down.

“What will be the solution is the way we eat and to eat something that's easier to produce, cheaper to produce, and then we'll see some changes in our pocket at the end of the day,” said Patrick de Lamirande, a business professor at Cape Breton University.

While some blame price gouging as part of the problem, de Lamirande says there is still an issue with supply and demand.

"Is the supply enough to fulfill the demand right now at those prices? The answer is no. As long as demand will be that high versus the supply, we will see some pressures on the price to increase,” he said.

Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, according to Statistics Canada. Overall, grocery prices were up 9.8 per cent in 2022 compared with a year earlier -- the fastest pace since 1981.

Many consumers say they are taking notice.

“It's pretty much everything. Cereal and meat, even apples are so expensive. Pretty much everything I shopped for today was more expensive than it normally is,” said McNeil.

This means leaving the store with less and leaving a dent in your bank account.