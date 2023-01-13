Risk of flooding and ice for the Maritimes continues into weekend

The snowiest part of a storm system hit fast and hard across the Maritimes Friday morning and afternoon.

With remaining heavy snow in northern New Brunswick easing Friday night, the concern shifts to higher rain totals expected in southern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia along with a risk of freezing rain and ice this weekend.

RAIN CONTINUES

Further periods of rain are expected for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Friday night and Saturday. The frozen and saturated ground has little ability to absorb the winter rainfall with ponding water in low-lying areas and hydroplaning conditions on the roads already present.

Downpours during the rain could reduce visibility at times as well.

Rain totals could hit 20 to 30 mm for P.E.I., 30 to 60 mm for southern New Brunswick, and 40 to 80 mm in Nova Scotia. Rainfall warnings are in effect for all three of those areas. The additional rain on Saturday will clear the region west-to-east Saturday afternoon through the evening.

A heavy winter rain for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island brings a risk of flooding and hydroplaning conditions on roads.

FREEZING RAIN

Periods of freezing rain are expected in the Maritimes over the next couple of days. The risk of freezing rain is highest in northern/central New Brunswick for Friday. On Saturday freezing rain is expected for southern New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island.

There will be a mix of rain and freezing rain for Nova Scotia on Sunday with patchy, light freezing rain possible in southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Monday will see precipitation in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island change back to rain with a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain for New Brunswick.

Freezing rain (pink) is expected in the southern half of New Brunswick and western PEI on Saturday.

ICE CONCERNS

Where freezing rain is present, ice build-up on untreated surfaces is likely. Ice and black ice can make areas such as roads, parking lots, and walking paths slick and treacherous. Mind your footing through the weekend.

Keep in mind as well that temperatures will fall below freezing this weekend so wet or slushy surfaces could freeze up. The return below freezing will happen Saturday morning in New Brunswick, Saturday afternoon in Prince Edward Island, and Saturday evening in Nova Scotia.

A risk of freezing rain (pink) across Nova Scotia on Sunday. Some light, patchy freezing rain possible for PEI and southern New Brunswick.