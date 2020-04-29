FREDERICTON -- Water levels in New Brunswick's St. John River are expected to reach, but not exceed, flood stage in two communities in the next week.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says river levels are expected to reach flood stage in Fredericton on Sunday and in Gagetown on Monday.

Officials are not anticipating widespread effects given the current forecast, but say residents should be ready to respond if the situation changes.

People are being advised to keep watercraft off rivers and avoid the banks of waterways as they can become unstable.

Residents in low-lying areas should have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

The situation in the province is in contrast to the last two years, which saw record flooding that affected communities and closed roads.