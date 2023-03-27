Riverview man pleads guilty to child porn charge after investigator poses as child online

A Riverview, N.B., man has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in connection with a child pornography investigation that dates back to 2020.

Police say Marcello Colasurdo appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday and was charged with making available sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under 16, which he later pleaded guilty to.

The RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit conducted an investigation from January to June 2020. An investigator posed as a child on an online messaging platform and found a person who police say was exchanging sexually explicit material and having conversations of a sexual nature with a child online.

Police searched a home in Riverview as part of the investigation on June 4, 2020. The RCMP says it seized electronic devices at the home. Police say a man, who was 32 at the time, was arrested at the scene.

Colasurdo, 34, is due back in court for sentencing on June 2.