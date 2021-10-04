RIVERVIEW, N.B. -- As part of Riverview's annual harvest festival, over 100 residents have taken part in the town's Pumpkin Palooza contest which ran from Oct. 1-3.

This year's contest it's the first one of its kind, which has inspired several residents to go all out in displaying their best decorations for the fall season.

Amanda Crandall has spent hours decorating her property in Halloween decor, from the front lawn to the top of the house.

"Being creative with it, that's the fun part. That's the part I like," said Crandall.

She is one of at least 150 people who have transformed their properties, in hopes to win this year's contest. Crandall said her family is trying to do a different theme every day.

"There's lots of people that are walking by so it gives them a chance to giggle or smile or something to look forward to."

While across town, Jennifer Dingman said helping decorate for the season is one thing she's been looking forward to.

"We've never decorated for fall quite like this before. It just kind of gives a little fun and relief to the situation in the world," Dingman said.

Matt McKinley with the town of Riverview who helped lead the program says it'll be a tough decision for people. Residents can vote for their favorite choice on the town's website. "We gave away 150 Pumpkin Palooza kits which included some corn stock, a pumpkin, and some haystack," said McKinley.

McKinley says they didn't put any perimeters on people during the contest. "We wanted people to use their creativeness and get fancy with it."

Though the contest has officially ended as of Sunday, some residents have decided to keep their hard work on display.

"I think we're going to keep ours up. He's kind of fun," said Dingman. "Though every once in a while I'll look out my window and go 'ahhh, someone's in my yard but then it's like oh no its just our friendly scarecrow."

The winner will receive a free glamping pass to the broadleaf guest ranch. The winner of the pumpkin palooza will be announced Monday at midnight.