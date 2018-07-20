

CTV Atlantic





The roads on the Acadian Peninsula are safer to drive after a New Brunswick teen has pleaded guilty to 13 motor-vehicle act and criminal code offences.

Jonathan Chiasson-Roy, 19, of Shippagan was convicted in Caraquet Provincial Court this week to several driving-related offences that occurred during the last few months, New Brunswick RCMP said in a new release.

Police says Chiasson-Roy pleaded guilty to the following Motor Vehicle Act violations;

Travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit

Improper registration documents

Improper equipment (muffler and exhaust)

2 counts of squealing tires

Travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit in a urban area

Operation of an unsafe vehicle

Improper equipment (lights)

Speeding in a school zone

Failing to signal when passing a vehicle

Failing to follow conditions set out in driver's license

He also pleaded guilty to two charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, including obstructing a police officer and failing to stop for police.

The RCMP on the Acadian Peninsula say they received approximately 50 concerning the driving of a teenage driver and set out to catch him with “traffic enforcement initiatives.”

Chiasson-Roy is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 11 for sentencing.