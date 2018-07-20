Featured
Roads of the Acadian Peninsula are a little safter after teen pleads guilty
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 2:42PM ADT
The roads on the Acadian Peninsula are sifter to drive after a New Brunswick teen has pleaded guilty to 13 motor-vehicle act and criminal code offences.
Jonathan Chiasson-Roy, 19, of Shippagan was convicted in Caraquet Provincial Court this week to several driving-related offences that occurred during the last few months, New Brunswick RCMP said in a new release.
Police says Chiasson-Roy pleaded guilty to the following Motor Vehicle Act violations;
- Travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit
- Improper registration documents
- Improper equipment (muffler and exhaust)
- 2 counts of squealing tires
- Travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit in a urban area
- Operation of an unsafe vehicle
- Improper equipment (lights)
- Speeding in a school zone
- Failing to signal when passing a vehicle
- Failing to follow conditions set out in driver's license
He also pleaded guilty to two charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, including obstructing a police officer and failing to stop for police.
The RCMP on the Acadian Peninsula say they received approximately 50 concerning the driving of a teenage driver and set out to catch him with “traffic enforcement initiatives.”
Chiasson-Roy is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 11 for sentencing.