Roads, residences part of ongoing flood recovery in Edmundston-area

A temporary one-lane bridge will be built across a washed-out portion of Route 120, as clean up continues in northwestern New Brunswick from last week's heavy rain event.

The current Route 120 detour adds about 35 minutes of driving time to downtown Edmundston.

Jacques Doiron, the municipality's emergency measures coordinator, says construction of the temporary bridge will begin this week. There's no firm word on when the span will be finished.

Residents of one home on Route 120 remain displaced, due to a landslide on their property.

There has been no reports of injuries from Thursday's heavy rain event.

"It caught everybody by surprise," says Edmundston Mayor Eric Marquis. "Over 80 millimetres of rain (fell) in an hour, so it hit us pretty hard."

Marquis says most damage is being reported from the Saint-Jacques area, with flooded basements and sewage back-ups.

The New Brunswick government says the heavy rain event will qualify for its Disaster Financial Assistance program, with more details coming this week.

