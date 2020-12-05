HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a break-in at a home audio store in Dartmouth early on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at 3:00 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at Glubes Audio Video Unlimited on Main Street.

Police say suspects entered through a damaged front window and took several stereo items, and left in an unknown direction.

Currently, there is no suspect information.

The investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.