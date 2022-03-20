Rocking for Ukraine: Raising funds to help a country at war
A benefit concert for Ukraine kicked off Sunday in Whitney Pier, N.S.
The event is being held in a maritime community where Ukrainian culture and connections run deep.
“Today we're presenting a cheque of $10,000 to the Ukrainian Catholic Men's club in Sydney,” said John Ryan, the president of Kiwanis of Cape Breton Golden K.
The soothing sounds of Hearts of Kin kicked off a day and evening of music, with the hopes of raising funds for fellow families and friends in Ukraine.
“We're all a part of the community. We all live in the community and we see how the crisis in Ukraine affects people there, and the families here in Sydney, Cape Breton,” said Ryan.
Rocking for Ukraine was organized by Sydney lawyer, Steve Melnick.
Not knowing what he was getting into, he says he knew something needed to be done to support the Ukrainian population here in Whitney Pier.
“Well initially I was hoping to raise $5,000 and then as things started to happen I said I might make ten and we just did that, so I’m think I’ll be getting close to $20,000,” said Melnick .
He says money raised will be sent to Ukraine to help the people and organizations in need.
Adding he's hoping Russian President Vladimir Putin will be stopped soon.
“He's hurting innocent children, women. War is one thing, but incidentally bombing civilians. He needs to be stopped, and not tomorrow, today.”
Father Roman Dusanowskyj has family in western Ukraine, and up until now have not been in danger.
“I'm worried about everyone. It's too easy to say I just worry about my family. I'm worried about the people that have already had their lives turned upside down,” said Dusanowskyj.
The fundraising concert is sold-out and wraps up late Sunday evening.
