

CTV Atlantic





The community of Louisbourg was all set to roll out the welcome mat to more than 300 cruise ship passengers on Thursday.

The town best known for the internationally renowned fortress is working to become a cruise ship destination.

But it’s off to a rocky start.

Gusty winds and rain quickly dampened the spirits of residents in Louisbourg, who were set to welcome the first of ten cruise ships this summer to the small town on Thursday.

“It was my job to sort of tell everyone that was working really hard that the cruise ship wasn’t going to make it,” explains Jenna Lahey, cruise ship coordinator. “So I wasn’t that excited because I wasn’t sure what the reaction would be.”

Lahey says the captain of the ship called to say the seas were too rough, and it would be dangerous to try and dock the vessel, so they decided to keep sailing by.

“It was a bummer for us,” says CBRM councillor Amanda MacDougall, “and for the parks as well, the Fortress of Louisbourg.”

While the fortress itself is the biggest draw when it comes to tourists, the community is hoping to reap the benefits of the nine cruise ships now expected to dock between May and October of this year.

“Fortunately this year, the fortress is having work done on its barrier beach,” explains Lahey, “so cruise ships can’t dock at the fortress as they have in years previous, so they have to dock in the town itself, which is great because it means we have a captive audience here.”

With having to deal with a large number of passengers, something this town is not used to, Lahey says it’s brought the community together.

“I’m sure that the artisans would have loved to see more people come by and pick up more of their stuff,” she says, “but people were selling things and have already agreed to be part of it the next time the cruise ship is in town. It hasn’t deterred them too much.”

Lahey is hoping the weather conditions will be much better for the arrival of the next cruise ship on May 11.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.