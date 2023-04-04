Roller-skating renaissance reaches the Fredericton area

New Brunswick’s capital region is having a renaissance of roller-skating all thanks to one young couple.

Desiree Miller and her husband Matt opened Sunshine Rollers -- Fredericton's brand new roller skate shop.

The Millers started hosting events to share their love of roller-skating and people couldn't get enough.

"The demand for lessons has grown from that, the demand for a place to buy equipment has grown from that, it's just grown,” Desiree Miller said.

The couple had hundreds of people of all ages attend their roller disco events and learn to skate classes.

"Literally everyone,” Miller said.

“We've have had people who have newborn babies in strollers, there's people who used to skate who are coming back, we have somebody in our class who is 70 years old,” she said.

“It kind of doesn't have an age, and that's the really great thing it's a full family activity."

With bright coloured, sparkly, or cheetah print roller skates, Sunshine Rollers has something for everyone and for most styles of roller-skating.

They also want to help grow the sport.

"We have intro courses for people who have never touched roller skates in their lives,” Miller said.

“We show them how to stand up on their skates, get out of the chair, I sit down in a chair and I show them exactly how to stand up and give them all the basics to at least get moving around.”

For Sunshine Rollers, they're happy to share their passion and get the sport rolling.

"It's super exhilarating to see so many people getting into it and so many people enjoying,” Miller said.

“It just because it's a great sport that you can do independently, or join other people and it's a really, really great community that we're building.”

Sunshine Rollers skate shop is hoping to start their next session of classes in June.