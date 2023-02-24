Ronald McDonald House a second home for toddler with rare genetic disorder

A child with a rare genetic disorder that causes a predisposition to a wide range of cancer types has found a second home at Ronald McDonald House.

Peyton lives with Li-Fraumeni Syndrome, which is a hereditary genetic disorder that increases the risk of cancer especially at a young age.

She may only be a toddler, but her tenacious spirit is well beyond her years, says her mother, Ashton Merrithew.

“She definitely knows what she wants,” said Merrithew. “She is very smart and is just amazing.”

When Merrithew had the two-year-old screened for the gene, doctors made a devastating discovery.

"They found a mass in Peyton's leg,” said Merrithew. “After multiple consultations, they said we needed to get to the IWK that same week.”

Peyton’s diagnosis required immediate intervention in the form of chemotherapy. Making matters even more complicated, Merrithew was 38-weeks pregnant.

"We started chemo that weekend and I gave birth on the Monday,” said Merrithew. “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever gone through in my whole entire life.”

The family, who live in New Brunswick, has found refuge and support at Ronald McDonald House. They are one of over 28,000 families in the Maritimes who have benefitted from RMH over the last 40 years.

"This old house has really been a place of comfort for so many families over the years,” said Alison Cogdon with Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlantic. “We’ve squeezed love, excitement and fun into every corner of this home.”

The Victorian property, located in Halifax’s south end, opened in 1982. Despite all its history, the house is aging and has been put up for sale at a price of $3 million.

In 2022, RMHC Atlantic started building a new 36-bedroom facility on South Street directly beside the IWK. Cogdon says the new building is scheduled to be completed next year.

“We’ve been here for 40 years and we’ll be here for another 40,” said Cogdon. “It will be around for the next generation of families.”

Hopefully Peyton won’t need the new home, but her path ahead includes eight more rounds of chemotherapy. Merrithew admires her daughter’s strength.

“She's a superstar and is so tough,” said Merrithew.

Even after they leave the old house, the memories will never be erased in the hearts of Maritime families like Peyton’s.

