HALIFAX -- The heavy snowfall on Thursday caused major damage to the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, N.S.

The dome collapsed during the snow and rainfall in the section of the facility is typically used for soccer.

All events inside the dome portion of the Sportsplex have been cancelled until further notice.

General Manager Scott Forward says they hope to have the damaged assessed next week, but believes repairs will be in the hundreds of thousands.

In March 2018, the dome collapsed after a nor'easter tore through.

Halifax commuters spent much of Friday asking just how yesterday's messy dump of wet snow managed to cause the major traffic snarl that brought much of the city to a halt by the time rush hour came around.

It was the question of the day around the HRM and beyond.

"Normally it's about a 30 maybe 40 minutes, but it ended up being a five-and-a half-hour drive," said Trevor Sanipass of Bedford.

Sanipass wasn't the only one stuck in one heck of a late autumn snowfall.

"I couldn't believe the amount of snow that accumulated in that short a time," Sanipass said.

Randy Robertson called a cab at 2 p.m. Thursday when the heavy wet snow really started coming down and the sidewalks became too slippery to walk on.

"I called them back and asked for a rough estimate," Robertson said. "They said 'nothing is moving, you just have to bear with us.' And I said 'OK, I'll try to bear with ya.' Finally , at seven o'clock last night, no sign of them, I tried calling them, their phones were off the hook. I tried called other cab companies in metro they were all off the hook also."

Halifax Harbour Bridges confirmed that a woman went into labour approaching the A. Murray MacKay Bridge in Dartmouth right in the thick of traffic gridlock.

An ambulance was able to get to her to hospital even though vehicles on both the MacKay and Macdonald bridges were held up in the traffic jam.

"We did have some vehicles running out of gas as well," said Alison MacDonald of Halifax Harbour Bridges. "Our bridge control vehicles do carry cans with enough gas to get people off the bridge so they can get to a gas station."

Four vehicles on the bridge were damaged after being hit by falling ice or snow. People in one of those vehicles required medical attention.

One woman tried to come to the aid of stranded drivers by reportedly handing out Halloween candy.

The municipality tried to explain Friday how everything came to a halt – even though snowplows were out.

"With the heavy traffic and many issues on the peninsula of not being able to move, our snow trucks were stuck in the same traffic as everyone else," said Halifax spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray.