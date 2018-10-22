

One man has been treated for smoke inhalation after a small fire started on the roof of a mansion in Halifax’s south end.

Fire crews responded to the large Young Avenue home around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Dave Slaunwhite, the district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, says roofers were working on the home when some of their materials caught fire.

“Roofers were up in the roof doing some patchwork and caught part of the roof on fire,” says Slaunwhite. “Crews did an excellent job to do a quick knockdown.”

Slaunwhite says there was minimal damage to the home, but one roofer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.