Rotary Ribfest returns to Moncton after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, Moncton's Rotary Ribfest returned to the city this weekend.

The four-day barbecue was just a drive-through last year due to COVID-19 and the year before it was cancelled entirely.

Five massive trucks from Canada and the United States have taken over a downtown parking lot, where ribs, chicken, beans, coleslaw, corn bread and pulled pork will be served until Sunday evening.

There's no admission fee for the event, however donations at the door go to local charities.

Moncton South MLA, and Moncton West and Riverview Rotary Club member, Greg Turner called the city an events hub.

"You know, with the number of hotels and restaurants and retail that we have in this community... it's really based on people coming to our community for the events, for the special shows. The Avenir Centre is obviously a catalyst. We've got the Canadian Baton [Twirling] Championship coming here on July 1 and 2. It's amazing," said Turner.

While the Ribfest is great for foodies and for the city, it's also good for the local vendors and small businesses that are there too.

Kurtis Campbell manages a BeaverTails location and says the return of the festival is great for everyone.

"I mean, obviously from a revenue standpoint, it's great for the company. But to have it person-to-person, you get to meet people. You get to see people. Everyone's happy to be here. You have people laughing and hanging out. It's really a great experience," said Campbell.

Jamie Williams, an Alabama pit master with the Camp 31 truck, said his staff is happy it's an in-person event again.

"It's such a fun time when you have the in-person events. You have that experience of the hootin' and hollerin' at the barbeque. People get to go up, get their nose filled with the beautiful smell of ribs. Overall, we're just so thrilled to be back and do what we do," said Williams.

Ribfest is just the start of a busy summer festival season in Moncton.

On Wednesday, there's the Canadian Forces Snowbirds Air Show and there's a huge celebration downtown on Canada Day. On July 6, the Atlantic Nationals car show rolls into town for five days, followed by Festival Inspire which begins on July 11.