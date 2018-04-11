

CTV Atlantic





A package containing roughly $11,000 worth of shatter has been seized at a maximum-security prison in New Brunswick.

Correctional Service Canada says the package was seized at the Atlantic Institution at Renous, N.B. on April 3.

The contraband included 27.31 grams of shatter – a type of cannabis concentrate.

The police have been notified and the Atlantic Institution is investigating.

There is no word on potential charges at this time.

Correctional Service Canada says it uses a number of tools, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs, to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.