Roughriders announce 'several' positive COVID tests following Touchdown Atlantic game

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say "several members" of the team have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Roughriders, who recently returned home after playing Toronto in the Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., did not disclose who tested positive, but say it was members of the team and its support staff.

The team says it has cancelled its practice Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" but is expecting to resume all on-field activities on Wednesday.

It says all players, coaches and staff will undergo mandatory testing for the next several days.

The Roughriders are scheduled to take on the Argonauts in a rematch on Saturday in Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.