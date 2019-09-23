We are kicking off the fall with a round of soggy weather for the Maritimes, although that may not be the lasting the pattern for the next few months.

The system at hand is a weather front adjoining two areas of low pressure, one near the coast of Labrador and the other in southern Ontario. That front will progress eastward and into the Maritimes over the next 36 hours. It's a slow mover, so they system won't completely clear until later Wednesday and until it does we'll be contending with some rain, drizzle, and fog.

Rain will be steadiest in New Brunswick on Monday night with patchy fog and drizzle for Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. For Tuesday, the steadiest rain will fall across New Brunswick and P.E.I. during the day. Nova Scotia will be cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. By Tuesday evening and night, Nova Scotia will get into the rain. Showers will linger for the Maritimes on Wednesday.

This should be a manageable amount of rain by our standards. Most can expect about 10 to 20 mm with amounts as high as 20 to 50 mm for parts of New Brunswick, P.E.I., and northern Nova Scotia. Due to the passage of Dorian earlier this month, there may be an above normal amount of tree debris down. A good precaution would be to check and make sure drainage on your property is free and clear of that.

Guidance for the season ahead suggests that this fall will trend towards above normal temperature for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. and near or slightly above normal temperature for New Brunswick. There is good agreement on this from climate models run both here in Canada and out of the United States. The same forecasts suggest near to slightly above normal amounts of precipitation through November.

Should that forecast hold, it would be a marked difference from last fall which featured a sharp turn into colder and wetter weather in both October and November. The colder trend continued into December with many feeling that winter-like weather had arrived early.