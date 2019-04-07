

CTV Atlantic





A road leading to one of Nova Scotia's biggest tourist attractions is causing havoc for drivers and their vehicles.

Potholes along the route to Peggy's Cove are hard to avoid, with some even damaging peoples vehicles.

“We came from the Tantallon side,” said motorist Ryan Best. “There are a couple of really big ones. I was surprised. I saw a lot of people slowing down a lot.”

“I think they need some work honestly. I think that our tax dollars needs to go back into our roads,” said driver Kaitlyne Smith.

Shelagh Walsh blew a tire on her car after hitting a pothole near Tantallon, N.S. and she says she’s not the only one.

“A woman just stopped me a minute ago and it did damage to her son’s car,” said Walsh. “And a friend of mine was driving along and he almost got into a head on yesterday because somebody saw it and tried to avoid it and almost ran into him.”

Locals in Peggy’s Cove advise motorists and visitors to the area to keep an eye on the roads when driving to the tourist destination.

“Just be careful. Keep an eye out,” said Best. “Potholes are big here. You don’t want to beat up your rental car.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron-Cadloff