Royal Newfoundland Constabulary changes policy amid sexual misconduct allegations

The Canadian Press has learned Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force quietly introduced new rules last year about transporting members of the public after allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were made against some of its members.

Materials obtained through an access to information request show Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Patrick Roche alerted officers to the new policy on Sept. 10, 2021.

The policy says officers can only transport members of the public in their police vehicle as part of a call for service -- and they must notify the force's communications centre if they do give someone a ride.

In May 2021, Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty after offering her a ride home in his police vehicle from downtown St. John's, N.L.

About two months later, the force announced it was looking into allegations raised by a St. John's lawyer that several other women had been victims of sexual misconduct, some after receiving rides from officers.

The province's police oversight agency said last month that media reports about those allegations led to its own investigation of complaints that at least one officer other than Snelgrove acted inappropriately after offering women rides home from downtown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.