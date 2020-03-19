HALIFAX -- For the first time in the event’s 42-year history, the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tattoo spokesperson Leyna Faulkner confirmed the cancellation in a statement Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo. The Tattoo has been celebrating the bond of friendship since 1979 never missing a beat, but sometimes the show cannot go on," said Faulkner in a release.

“Public safety and the safety of our cast, volunteers, production team and crew are our first priorities. Although it may seem premature to cancel at this time, a show as large and complex as ours with an international cast requires extraordinary lead time when planning for any scenario. Given the current unprecedented global situation and uncertainties that surround us, it is in the best interests of the Tattoo and our community to cancel the 2020 production,” the release continued.

In a phone call, Scott Long, Managing Director and Executive Producer for the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, spoke to the decision to cancel the event, which was scheduled to take place from June 27 – July 4.

"Emotionally it's very tough, but we had to do it," said Long. "There's so much uncertainty and our show is so large and complex that we couldn't really wait and hold out to see how this pandemic would unfold, we felt that would make us more at risk."

Long says the decision to cancel affects many people all over the world, with about 1250 performers expected, coming from Finland, Germany, Ethiopia, South Korea, and across Canada and the United States. But Long feels especially for the crew who work with the Tattoo every year.

"It's catastrophic for our industry, it's unlike anything we've seen before," describes Long. "These people who work on our crew, and work with us year after year, they put in so much work on the show and make it so exciting, and they are really suffering right now with no idea of when they'll work again."

Faulkner said organizers are working to ensure a ‘triumphant return’ for the 2021 edition of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, scheduled to take place June 26 – July 3, 2021.

"We hope that people will come out and support again, because it's such a huge part of our culture, what we do in Nova Scotia, and we have so much talent involved from all over the world," says Long.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Tattoo, will be automatically refunded, which could take up to two to three weeks.

Long says there is also an option for ticket holders to donate their purchases back to the Tattoo, which would go directly towards supporting the staff who lost out on income from the event.