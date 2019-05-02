

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The governing body for Nova Scotia's high school athletics has cancelled the remainder of the rugby season across the province, saying the ban was imposed for safety reasons.

In brief statement released Thursday, the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation said its board of governors made the decision after reviewing incident report data from the School Insurance Program.

The decision prompted a rowdy protest at a Halifax shopping mall, where dozens of high school students chanted: "We want to play!"

The Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education has confirmed that and international student attending the Sydney Academy was injured and received medical attention during a rugby match on Wednesday.

Rugby Nova Scotia later issued a statement saying the group was "very disappointed with the decision."