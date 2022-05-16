Run for Austin: Islander runs marathon in honour of late nephew

A Prince Edward Island man ran 200 kilometres over four days in memory of a special little boy, while also helping an organization that came through for his family.

Adam Clark arrived to a hero’s welcome as he finished the final leg of his journey in Morell, P.E.I., Monday.

Clark was running in memory of his nephew and godson, Austin Chartier, who died at Halifax's IWK Health Centre back in 2019.

His family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while Austin received care.

"It just really touched my heart how great the RMHC was," said Clark. "So, when I heard that they were expanding, I wanted to try to do something for them in his memory."

The fundraiser has already collected over $8,000, nearing his $10,000 ten goal.

Austin’s parents, Jason and Leah Chartier, were waiting for Clark at the finish line.

"Just to see the show of support for Adam and for us," said Jason Chartier. "Even just in the community in the years since Austin‘s passing, has been a blessing to have all the support we’ve had."

The whole family came out to see Clark complete the run and they didn't let him do it alone.

Someone was alongside, in a car, by bike, or on foot, for the whole journey.

That includes his younger brother Caleb Clark, who was beside him for the last 30 kilometres, despite never having run a marathon.

"It was great the adrenaline at the end was awesome," said Caleb Clark. "I'ts great being here and knowing what we did."

Clark had hoped to make it all the way to East Point, the easternmost tip of P.E.I., but running five-and-a-half marathons in four days took a toll on his body.

That didn’t dampen his spirits, however.

Clark made great strides for Austin and for the organization that helped his family when they needed it most.