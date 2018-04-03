

A 10-week program between the Canadian Cancer Society and the Running Room is encouraging smokers to replace cigarettes with healthy activity.

Walk or Run to Quit is a structured program suitable for all fitness levels.

“Typically if you're in the run program, it will be two minutes of walking, one minute of running for a certain number of sets,” says running clinic instructor Jonathan Kirk. “If you're in the walk program, it will be 20 minutes to 25 minutes of walking three days a week."

Gillian Zinck of the Canadian Cancer Society says the program was very successful in 2017.

"Over half of the participants reported that after six months they were still smoke-free and over half of them also were running still an average of three times a week," she says.

George Hayman was one of those participants. He was a frequent smoker two years ago but has since quit, thanks in part to Walk or Run to Quit.

"I knew I wanted to quit, I just needed to figure out how to quit," the 58-year-old says. "(Running) gave me the motivation that I needed to just sort of get past those cravings that you always get."

Hayman has since completed numerous 10Ks and half marathons. Now he's training for his biggest challenge yet.

"I thought 'Hmm, I wonder if I can do a full marathon?' So now I’m in the middle of training for that. So we'll see how that works out," says Hayman.

Going from 30-plus years of smoking to 42-plus kilometers of running, and living a healthier life.