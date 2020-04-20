SYDNEY, N.S. -- Monday would have seen the running of the Boston Marathon -- with plenty of Nova Scotians taking part.

Denise Robson of Dartmouth would have been running her 11th Boston Marathon on Monday and her training partner Rami Bardeesy would have been running his 19th.

Both have known since last month the race wouldn't be happening because of COVID-19, but they say, even if they were running Boston, their hearts would be back home in Nova Scotia.

"If I was down there, I would have been the same kind of nervousness," Robson said. "Knowing that this individual was on the loose, and on that rampage -- and my girls are in Cole Harbour."

On a day when the entire province is blanketed in grief, the two speedsters have teamed up to do something positive.

They ran just over 21 kilometres together before work - and the same distance after. It all adds up to the marathon they would have completed in Boston.

"To commemorate the day, get out, get the miles in," Bardeesy said.

Unlike many events that have been outright cancelled by COVID-19, the Boston Marathon has been postponed until September.

Until then, they're more than willing to wait until essential workers battling the virus cross their own finish line.

"You know, they're our heroes right now," Robson said.

Said Bardeesy: "In Boston, as I'm sure will happen here, people will pull together and find strength within each other, amongst each other, and get through these hard times."