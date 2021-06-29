HALIFAX -- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says several factors contributed to a 2018 runway overshoot that destroyed a Boeing 747 cargo jet at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

In its investigation report released today, the independent agency says confusing runway instructions, an unexpected tailwind, insufficient braking on a wet runway and crew fatigue were partially to blame for the accident at 5:06 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2018.

The massive aircraft, operated by Sky Lease Cargo, had flown from Chicago and was landing in Halifax to pick up a load of live lobsters when it skidded off Runway 14 and slid down an embankment about 270 metres past the end of the runway.

The plane was wrecked and all three crew members received minor injuries, but the sole passenger -- a deadheading pilot -- was not injured.

The board's investigation found that a confusing notice to pilots led the crew to wrongly believe the longer of the two runways in Halifax -- Runway 23 -- was not available for landing.

As well, the safety board concluded that the crew failed to properly account for an unexpected tailwind as they were landing in slippery conditions, and that maximum braking effort was not applied until it was too late to avoid an overshoot.

The agency also raised concerns about crew fatigue and the length of the safety area beyond the end of Runway 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021.