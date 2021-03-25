SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A ruptured gas line forced the evacuation of some uptown Saint John homes Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., Saint John Police posted to Twitter, advising the public about the broken gas line. The tweet said to expect delays in the Broad/Wentworth and Pitt Street area.

About 30 minutes later, Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, emailed a short media release, writing that some residents had been evacuated as a precaution.

Later Thursday afternoon, Saint John police tweeted that the gas leak had been resolved. All residents were informed and allowed to return to their homes.

"We thank the public for their attention and for avoiding the area as emergency crews responded to the incident," police said.