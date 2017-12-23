

Carolers singing "I'll be home for Christmas" rang through the Halifax Stanfield International Airport as roughly 15,000 travelers tried to beat the hustle and bustle of the holiday weekend.

"Perhaps relieve some of the stress of travelling, as people look at the boards that are more orange than blue at this time in the afternoon, perhaps give them some peace and quiet,” said David Fletcher from the East Coast Caroling Company.

Airport officials said Friday was expected to be their busiest day and they’re anticipating a surge of travelers throughout the week as well.

“We will see continued busy-ness right up to until January 3rd or 4th,” said airport spokesperson, Theresa Rath Spicer.

Travelers said they’re wary of the winter weather expected to hit the East Coast Saturday.

"Well you never like to be late or having flights delayed, we've got a little delay today (Friday) but hopefully we make it, but we're not used to this weather so we have to enjoy the snow falling,” said five-time Olympian, Natalie Cook.

Vast swaths of Atlantic Canada are predicted to see gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation as a low-pressure systems tracks across the region during the night.

Meterologist Jean-Marc Couturier says Nova Scotians should expect heavy rainfall, while conditions in Newfoundland and New Brunswick look to be frostier with precipitation changing between ice pellets, freezing rain and snowfall.

Atlantic Canadians will see little reprieve before another storm hits on Christmas Day, bringing potentially significant amounts of snowfall, wind and several types of rain.

Airport officials are also reminding travelers not to put wrapped gifts in their carryon bags as they could be unwrapped during the security screening process.

Files from the Canadian Press and CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.