Ryan meets Ryan: New Brunswick Make-A-Wish kid meets celebrity idol

A New Brunswick teen’s wish has come true after meeting Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Burris “beamed with joy,” as he mingled with the actor on set of his new film in New York, says Make-A-Wish New Brunswick.

As part of his wish, Burris received an exclusive tour of the set, led by Reynolds.

“Ryan glowed with excitement as he spent the day getting to know his favourite actor and watching Mr. Reynolds’ in action as he performed a scene live!” Make-A-Wish wrote in a Facebook post.

“Ryan's wish was a truly transformative experience that nurtured his emotional well-being and restored his hope for brighter days ahead.”

The 17-year-old from Campbellton, N.B., is battling cancer.