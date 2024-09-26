Saddle up! Maritimers welcome the first-ever Nova Scotia Stampede

Maritimers will saddle up for the inaugural Nova Scotia Stampede, taking place in Truro, N.S., from Friday to Sunday. The first sanctioned, international rodeo in the region will include barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback riding and gymkhana.

Community events began Tuesday to accompany rodeo competition. They include live music, a 4-H provincial show, a pickleball tournament, free community pancake breakfasts, a cooking demonstration from The Kilted Chef and the Stampede Cup hockey game featuring former NHL players and celebrity guests.

In a press release announcing the event last December, Premier Tim Houston said he was thrilled to announce the event.

“This event promises to be a spectacular showcase of Nova Scotian pride, bringing communities together in a spirit of unity and excitement,” Houston said. “Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we stampede into a new era of collective joy and shared memories."

The Nova Scotia Stampede is expected to generate $6-to-8 million in economic impact for the region, said the release.

Nova Scotia issued a traffic advisory Thursday in relation to the event. Motorists should expect delays along Highway 102, Highway 104 and Trunk 4, near Truro and Bible Hill from Thursday to Sunday the advisory said. Significant delays are to be expected on the Salmon River Bridge on Highway 102 due to the closure of the northbound, right lane.

People are encouraged to take advantage of a shuttle running between stampede grounds, The Hub Shopping Centre (Truro Mall) and Marigold Cultural Centre.

