

CTV Atlantic





Kelsey Fillmore has lived in her Saint John neighbourhood for eight years, and until recently, without incident.

But three months after a pipeline leak, she has yet to feel peace of mind.

In early January her home was one of the closest to the butane leak that forced a neighbourhood evacuation.

“Knowing that they’re still monitoring butane readings at a manhole just over here,” she says, “I don’t know that it’s safe. No one can tell me, is it safe to light a barbeque, is it safe for my kids to come out and play, is it safe for my friends to come over and have a cigarette.”

Now, Fillmore wonders about the months to come.

“What about prolonged exposure, you know my kids out in the yard,” she says. “You know, we’re relatively close to the site where it happened, what about soil testing?”

Residents who will be staying in this area say they’re looking for reassurances that their neighbourhood is safe, that air quality monitoring is in place and that steps are being taken to prevent another leak from happening.

At least once elected official says the first step, may be as simple as a public meeting.

“So having everybody in the same room, EMO, the fire service, environment department, Irving Oil, having everybody together explaining here’s what we did,” suggests MLA Glen Savoie. “Here’s the process that we’re following, I think it would give a lot of security to residents.”

Neighbours say they should have access to the butane monitoring results.

“Why can’t this just be simple,” adds Fillmore. “You know, here are the numbers, you’re safe. Here are the most recent readings. You’re still below one percent, you’re safe.”

A spokesman for the Saint John Fire Department said on Monday, they have seen no butane readings that would raise safety concerns in the neighbourhood.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation by the Energy and Utilities Board.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.