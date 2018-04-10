

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A sailboat captain caught smuggling 250 kilograms of cocaine from the Caribbean to a Nova Scotia boatyard is due in court today for a sentencing hearing.

Jacques John Grenier of Hubbards, N.S., entered guilty pleas last November after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded the boat in September at a marina near Halifax.

He was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and importing cocaine.

A third charge -- conspiracy to import cocaine -- has yet to be dealt with after a series of delays in the case.

The hearing has been postponed several times, including when Grenier needed time to recover from surgery and changed lawyers.

Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside a sealed bed frame on the Canadian-registered, eight-metre boat called Quesera, which had arrived from the small Caribbean island of Saint Martin.