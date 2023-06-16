Saint John Airport experiences power outage as generators fail

The Saint John Airport is dealing with a power outage.

The airport has been without electricity since Friday morning and the backup generator hasn't turned on.

The facility is without lights, and a nearby wastewater plant is down.

Another generator is on its way to the airport, according to spokesperson Lori Carle.

The airport has brought in portable toilets for travellers while officials work to fix the problem.

An Air Canada flight was able to land safely and unload passengers at 10:35am Friday morning, but it is unclear what the impact will be on ongoing flights.

A 5:35 Air Canada flight out of Saint John was cancelled this morning due to fog.

More to come …

