

CTV Atlantic





Communities all over the Maritimes are taking a hard look at the effects of extreme weather.

Coastal communities in particular are developing plans to combat climate change because they have the most to lose from extreme storms that seem to be happening more often.

At Tin Can Beach in Saint John, Graeme Stewart-Robertson stands near the edge of the highest tides in the world.

They are a point of pride in the Maritimes -- but in the face of changing climate, the slogan sounds more like a warning.

Stewart-Robertson belongs to an environmental non-profit that works with communities to restore waterways.

“I would say Saint John is amongst the most vulnerable Canadian cities,” said Stewart-Robertson.

But Saint John is trying to combat climate change with the unanimous adoption of an action plan and declaration by city council.

Mayor Don Darling says the city is no stranger to extreme weather and urgent action needs to be taken.

“With the 2015, what we called snowmageddon at the time, with the ice storms that we were having in the winter, and with two back-to-back 100-year floods in 2018 and 2019, we have a new norm,” Darling said.

Dealing with the new norm involves reducing corporate greenhouse gases emissions by 30 per cent below 2015 levels by 2025 and by nine per cent at the community level.

The city has also set the goal of becoming entirely carbon neutral by 2040 and will be considering the impacts of climate change and mitigation in all future decisions.

“Looking at what the long term trends are going to be for Saint John, where are the areas that are going to be vulnerable if we start to map out over the next 100 years,” Darling said.

Stewart-Robertson calls this a major milestone for the city.

“We're not only recognizing that climate change is an issue of global consequence and is affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide, but that we have a role and a leadership role to play locally,” he said.

It’s a local contribution to the solution for a problem happening here at home and around the world.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.