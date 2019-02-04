

When charges were laid in connection with the death of a long-time motorcycle safety instructor last July, it came as welcome news for many in Saint John's motorcycle community.

A sticker on Gary Stackhouse's bike serves as a reminder when he rides.

“This is sorta the same colour as Scott's bike,” Stackhouse said.

It’s a reminder of a friend taken too soon - the tiny initials “S.R.” standing for Scott Robertson.

“He was the kind of guy that, not to be cliché, but really, knowing Scott just made you a better person,” Stackhouse said. “You wanted to be like him.”

Robertson spent over 20 years as a motorcycle safety instructor, teaching more than 200 courses.

“Scott really was the man, the myth, the legend, he was the leader of our group,” said Kevin Steeves. “It was a place of employment, but at the same time, you went there you were among friends.”

It was on Loch Lomond Road at 5 a.m. on July 9 that Robertson was killed in a collision.

It was tragic news that floored those who knew him.

“Disbelief, shock, horror, grief, sadness, tears -- the gamut of emotions,” Steeves aid. “When someone who's not just a co-worker, but when somebody is a dear friend.”

Last week, two people were arrested and charged in connection with the crash. Forty-six-year-old John Ford was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and offering assistance, and public mischief. Ann Mary Savoy, 43, was charged with public mischief, obstruction of justice, and perjury.

But from all of this, Stackhouse takes this lesson away:

“What I choose to take is, we don't know how long we have here and the time we have here we have to live it with a passion,” he said.

That’s something friends say Robertson did every single day of his life.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.