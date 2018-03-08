

CTV Atlantic





Operators of a well-known Saint John community organization were celebrating on Wednesday after Pope Francis cleared the path to sainthood for Archbishop Oscar Romero.

The Romero House in Saint John has been feeding those in need since 1982 – two years after Oscar Romero was murdered.

"Romero House was founded on the premise for speaking out for the improvised people of Saint John. So the board of directors at the time decided they would like to be named for Oscar Romero," says Evelyn McNulty of the Romero House.

The archbishop made headlines around the world after he was assassinated for speaking out against poverty.

“Basically he was politically assassinated because he spoke out for people who couldn't have a voice of their own," McNulty says.

Romero's murder is considered one of the most shocking during a civil war between U.S.-backed governments and rebels. Seventy-five thousand lives were claimed before ending with a peace agreement in 1992.

Pope francis announced this week the path has been cleared for canonization, allowing for Romero to officially be declared a saint.

"I think it’s fantastic,” says McNulty. “It’s long overdue. Oscar Romero tried to get help from the church and wasn't successful, and now that the church is recognizing him. I think that’s a great thing."

A ceremony is expected to take place at the Vatican this year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.