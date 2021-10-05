SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A Saint John councillor who is both fully vaccinated and "entirely asymptomatic" is now in isolation after contracting COVID-19 and is using his story and platform to encourage others to get their vaccines.

David Hickey, who represents Ward 3, was on his way to Prince Edward Island for the weekend and when he arrived at the border on Friday was given a rapid test, and ended up testing positive for the virus.

"I got the phone call, was instructed by P.E.I. Public Health to then go to their testing facility in Charlottetown," says Hickey.

"I did the PCR test at their testing facility and then proceeded to where we were staying, luckily it was isolated enough that myself and the people I was with were able to stay isolated."

Hickey then received a call from the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison who confirmed to him that he did, in fact, have COVID-19 – he credits his lack of symptoms to the fact that he has received both doses of vaccine and is using his story to encourage others to get it.

"The only reason I'm safe at home, the only reason I'm asymptomatic is because I'm vaccinated." says Hickey. "I would be at much higher risk for various severe symptoms, certainly respiratory in particular."

As of last Thursday, P.E.I. has increased testing at the province's points of entry as a way to catch any cases of COVID-19 early. Dr. Morrison said today that between Friday and Sunday 8,400 people were tested at the borders – a record number.

"There needs to be a clear call to allow more rapid testing to be available to folks," says Hickey, "and allow more rapid testing to become commonplace in making sure that folks are getting tested regularly – vaccinated and unvaccinated."