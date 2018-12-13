Featured
Saint John deputy mayor calls for ban on bad news, wants more positivity
Saint John is seen in this undated file photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 2:28PM AST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The deputy mayor of Saint John is calling for a four-month ban on negative news about New Brunswick's port city.
Shirley McAlary says the city has a great quality of life, and the city council, the public and the media need to tell a positive story to convince others to move there.
McAlary says she was speaking somewhat in jest when she suggested, during a growth committee meeting this week, that there be a four-month ban on negative news.
She says the media has to tell stories like the Oland murder trial, and recent explosions at the Irving refinery and at a metal recycling plant on the waterfront.
But she says national stories don't always need to dwell on things like the city's declining population.
McAlary says the city needs to do a better job of marketing itself, and that starts with what Saint Johners tell others about their city.